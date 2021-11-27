NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

