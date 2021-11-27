NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

