iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.84 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

