Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,079 shares of company stock valued at $30,010,914. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $643.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.54. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.