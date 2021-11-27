Callan Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

