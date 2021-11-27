Callan Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 109,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

