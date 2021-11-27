Callan Capital LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,097,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,519 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 6.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $36,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

FNDF opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

