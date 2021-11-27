Callan Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.1% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $252.66 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $212.78 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

