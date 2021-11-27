Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Takes $1.72 Million Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Rafael accounts for 1.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 0.32% of Rafael at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 24.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rafael by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rafael by 101,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

Shares of NYSE RFL opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.92. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.