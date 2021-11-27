Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $104.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.51 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.