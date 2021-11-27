SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 250.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 68,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.