iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27.

