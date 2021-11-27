DNB Asset Management AS Buys 108,715 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,630 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,715 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.07% of VMware worth $43,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,323,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $794,470 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

