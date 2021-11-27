Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

DDOG opened at $181.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,294.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.55.

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,848,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,208,257. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.