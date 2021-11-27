Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $370.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $63,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $290,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

