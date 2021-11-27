Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALIZY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Allianz alerts:

OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.