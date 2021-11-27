Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Target Price at C$14.56

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
TSE:WDO opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
