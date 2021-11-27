Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Target Price at C$14.56

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:WDO opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

