Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $12.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.