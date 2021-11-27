Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $199.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.24. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.