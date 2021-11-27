First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $23,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 225,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

