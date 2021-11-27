Courier Capital LLC Sells 3,248 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

