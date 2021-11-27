Courier Capital LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

