Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.