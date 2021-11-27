Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report earnings per share of $3.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the highest is $3.65. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $14.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.