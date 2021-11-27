Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

