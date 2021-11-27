Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $112,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 54,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $3,900,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,364 shares of company stock worth $5,747,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 1.32.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

