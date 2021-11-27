Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$10.34

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECN. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Standpoint Research increased their target price on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

TSE:ECN opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.96. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 144.58%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.