Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Price Target at C$10.34

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.34.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ECN. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Standpoint Research increased their target price on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
TSE:ECN opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.96. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
