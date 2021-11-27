EHang (EH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 47.93% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, analysts expect EHang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.88. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EHang by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

