Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $76.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44.

