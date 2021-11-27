Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

