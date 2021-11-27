BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $291.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day moving average of $269.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.83 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

