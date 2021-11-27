NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,306 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,101,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $435,388,000 after buying an additional 1,576,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 519.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.84. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $785.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

