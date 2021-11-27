DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,639 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UGI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,952,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

