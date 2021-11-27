HNP Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 232.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

