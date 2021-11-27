Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 3.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 62.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

