Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $323.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $340.45. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

