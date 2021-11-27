eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 14,879 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $110,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $6.87 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,027,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

