Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.42 and its 200-day moving average is $272.70. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

