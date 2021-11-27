Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.95 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

