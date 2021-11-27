Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $230,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $166.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

