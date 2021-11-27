Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

