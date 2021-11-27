Tiaa Fsb Acquires 1,844 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

