Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE RYAN opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

