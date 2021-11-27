Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives $4.27 Average PT from Analysts

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Macquarie upgraded Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.