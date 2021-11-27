Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.71 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.73 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $541,123. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.