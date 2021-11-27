Zacks: Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Announce $4.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.25 and the highest is $4.69. CACI International reported earnings of $4.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.14 to $18.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $20.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

CACI opened at $268.05 on Wednesday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,424 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of CACI International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

