Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57,683.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $57,683.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.31 or 0.07488838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.57 or 0.99942250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

