Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

