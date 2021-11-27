Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after buying an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,170,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.