BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $70.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

